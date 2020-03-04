Left Menu
Privilege motion passed against Akali MLA for comments on FM in Punjab Assembly

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a privilege motion against Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu for making objectionable comments against Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. During Zero Hour in the ongoing budget session here, Tinu protested against time not being given to his party members by Speaker Rana K P Singh.

He then stormed the Well of the House. Carrying a placard, Tinu was shouting slogans and pointing fingers towards the Speaker's chair.

As he reached near Badal's bench, he made some comments that prompted the Finance Minister to react angrily. Several Congress legislators including Kulbir Singh Zira and Barindermeet Singh Pahra rose from their seats and strongly protested Tinu's action.

Heated exchanges took place between Zira and Tinu. Akali MLAs including Sukhwinder Kumar and Gurpartap Singh Wadala intervened and tried to pacify the Congress legislators.

Amid commotion, the Speaker adjourned the House for a brief period. After the proceedings of the House resumed, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra described Tinu's behavior as "condemnable and intolerable." Mohindra accused Tinu of making personal comments against the Finance Minister.

Then, Mohindra moved a privilege motion against Tinu which was passed by the House..

