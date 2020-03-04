Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 215 people came in touch with COVID-19 affected Italian group: Rajasthan health minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:07 IST
At least 215 people came in touch with COVID-19 affected Italian group: Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma informed the House on Wednesday that at least 215 people came in contact with the COVID-19 affected group of Italian tourists that had visited various places in the state. Replying to an adjournment motion in the state Assembly, Sharma said swab samples of 93 people have been taken.

A total of 51 suspected patients have been tested negative whereas reports of 41 others are still pending, he said. Fifty-three people in Jhunjhunu, 14 each in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, 44 in Bikaner, six in Udaipur and 76 people in Jaipur came in contact with the group.

The minister informed the members of the House that the 15 Italian tourists who had reached Delhi, via Jaipur and Agra, have been tested positive for COVID-19. He said that though there is no prescribed medication or vaccine to treat the disease, the suspected patients in the state are being given swine flu medication as a precautionary measure.

Purchase orders have been given for 50,000 personal protective equipment kits and 5 lakh each of N95 and triple layer masks to deal with the problem, the minister said. He said that Italy has the third largest number of coronavirus cases in the world and tourists should have been screened earlier.

The tourists entered Rajasthan via road from Delhi, he said, adding that that the state did not receive information about screening and travel plans of the tourists. Listing out the measures taken by the Health department, he said that teams have been alerted to thoroughly screen passengers at airports while rapid response teams have been formed in the medical colleges and associated hospitals.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the entire opposition stands with the government and whatever precautions are required should be taken. The state government should track the places where the tourists had visited in the state, he said adding that this is not the time to blame the government and administration. Kataria said land should be earmarked if there was any need to build isolation wards. It is a problem and people of the state should fight against the virus together, he said.

Fear and panic prevailing among the people should also be mitigated, he added. Opposition members Rajendra Rathore, Kalicharan Saraf and Ashok Lahoti also expressed their views on the coronavirus issue.

Rajendra Pareek, who was in the Speaker's chair, said homeopathy practitioners in the clinic inside the Assembly have informed him about preventive medicine in homeopathy and his views can be also be noted. He said that there was no harm in taking opinion of the practitioners. To this, the health minister said they would follow guidelines issued by the Centre and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to decide the future course of action..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Padded helmets, safe tackling lower head injuries in youth footballers, says study

The use of padded helmets and safe tackling, blocking techniques greatly reduce the chances of head injuries in middle school football players, according to recent research. With youth players representing 70 percent of all amateur and prof...

Europe must support Turkey in Syria if it wants migrant solution: Erdogan

European countries must support Turkeys solutions in Syria if they want to resolve the migration crisis, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, accusing Europe of trampling on refugees rights. If European countries want to resolve t...

South Korea reports lowest new infections for a week

Seoul, Mar 4 AFP South Korea reported its lowest number of new novel coronavirus cases for a week Wednesday, as the government proposed a near-USD 10 billion additional budget to try to address the epidemics impact. Seoul announced 435 new ...

Slovak election winner seeks quick deal on new government

Slovakias Ordinary People OLANO party, winner of a parliamentary election, will aim to form a broad four-party coalition as soon as possible to secure a governing majority, its leader Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. I will try to form the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020