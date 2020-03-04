'AT PB-ACCIDENT 2 killed in road accident in Punjab

Two men were killed after a trailer-truck hit their vehicle from behind at Baddon village in Punjab on Wednesday, police said

Baljit Singh and Mohan Singh were manually filling diesel in their truck near a petrol pump when the accident took place, they said

After the accident, the driver of the trailer-truck fled from the spot, police said, adding that efforts were underway to nab him.

