New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL84 JK-INTERNET Ban on social media lifted in J-K, access to internet services on 2G to continue till Mar 17 Jammu: Removing a ban on social media platforms, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday allowed access to all sites on 2G mobile data services and fixed line internet in the Union Territory till March 17. .

DES5 CORONAVIRUS-RJ-ASSEMBLY At least 215 people came in touch with COVID-19 affected Italian group: Rajasthan health minister Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma informed the House on Wednesday that at least 215 people came in contact with the COVID-19 affected group of Italian tourists that had visited various places in the state. . DES2 RJ-CORONAVIRUS-MEASURES Coronavirus: Rajasthan govt directs officials to take measures in places visited by Italian tourists Jaipur: After a spurt of positive cases of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued directions to the collectors and chief medical health officers of Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaipur districts to take public health measures in the places visited by the group of Italian tourists. .

DES11 UP-APPOINTMENTS UP government sacks 1,300 Jal Nigam employees Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government in a single stroke sacked 1,300 Jal Nigam employees appointed during the previous Samajwadi Party regime on the ground of faulty selection process. . DES13 PB-ASSEMBLY-PARGAT Punjab: Cong MLA Pargat Singh questions own govt over PPAs, sacrilege incidents Chandigarh: Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Wednesday took on his own government in the Punjab Assembly over issues of "faulty" power purchase agreements and desecration of religious texts. .

DES3 PB-PRIVILEGE-MLA-SESSION Privilege motion passed against Akali MLA for comments on FM in Punjab Assembly Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a privilege motion against Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu for making objectionable comments against Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. . IN THE PIPELINE Shahjahanpur: Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who is on bail in a sexual exploitation case lodged by a law student, celebrated his birthday at Mumukshu Ashram here on Tuesday.. .

