22 new coronavirus cases reported in India

As many as 22 new cases of coronavirus cases have been reported in India taking the tally of persons infected with the deadly virus in the country to 28, the government said on Wednesday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 22 new cases of coronavirus cases have been reported in India taking the tally of persons infected with the deadly virus in the country to 28, the government said on Wednesday. The new cases have been reported from Agra (6) and Jaipur (16). Meanwhile, two cases with high viral load have also been detected in Telangana. Out of 28 cases, 15 are Italian nationals.

"28 positive cases of the disease have been identified to date in the country. Out of these 28, three are from Kerala, one each from Delhi and Telangana, six from Agra, an Italian group which had come to India for travelling and their Indian driver," said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during a press conference here. In Jaipur, the wife of the already confirmed coronavirus patient has been confirmed for COVID-19. Also, the Italian national's team member and their Indian driver have also been tested positive with the disease.

Similarly in Agra, six family members of the Delhi patient were found infected with the virus. Earlier, there were five confirmed cases in the country-- one each in Telangana and Delhi along with three in Kerala. Those from Kerala who were hospitalised last month after their return from China in January, have since then recovered.

The cases in Delhi and Telangana were identified on Saturday. The Delhi patient had traveled to the national capital on February 25 by Vienna-Delhi flight.

Air India has asked crew members to self-quarantine for a period of 14-days. It has also asked the passengers on the flight to follow the protocol notified by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for prevention of coronavirus spread. (ANI)

