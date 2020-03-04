Data control centres to gather info on tourists from coronavirus affected countries: J-K admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said that data control centres have been formed at Srinagar and Jammu to gather information on tourists coming from coronavirus affected countries. "Dedicated 24x7 data control centres established at Srinagar and Jammu to receive information of travellers coming from Coronavirus affected countries," DIPR-J&K tweet read.

"Two passengers with travel history to Italy/South Korea identified; symptomatic passenger shifted to GMC Jammu for quarantine sample testing, asymptomatic passenger instructed for home quarantine as per protocol," it added. In an earlier tweet, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J-K said: "100 per cent self-declarations at Jammu and Srinagar airports have been started from today to trace any traveller having travel history to infected countries."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said till now there are 28 cases of coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus. Meanwhile, global deaths due to Coronavirus outbreak have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.