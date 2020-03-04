TN ministers call on AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Tamil Nadu MinistersS P Velumani and D Jayakumar met Andhra Pradesh Chief MinisterY S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday evening
They discussed inter-linking of rivers, a release fromthe Chief Minister's Office said.PTI DBVBN BN
