Hitesh Chandra Awasthi appointed as Uttar Pradesh DGP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed 1985 batch IPS officer, Hitesh Chandra Awasthi as the DGP of the state. Hitesh Chandra Awasthi had taken charge as the interim Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh after the retirement of O P Singh on January 31.

An order appointing Hitesh Chandra Awasthi to the top post was issued by additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi here. Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for 12 years and was posted as Director General Vigilance till now.PTI SAB RHL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

