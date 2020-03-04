Two aides of Mumbai gangster held for extortion

Two aides of gangster Harish Mandvikar were arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from a city-based businessman, police said on Wednesday. The Mumbai police's crime branch on Tuesday arrested Gopal Singh (41) and Pratik Shaha (33), an official said.

Shaha was operating the gang, as Mandvikar is lodged in Arthur Road Jail for offences including extortion, assault and murder, he said. A businessman from suburban Kandivali lodged a complaint with the police last week alleging that he had received threats from the accused who demanded Rs 10 lakh from him, the official said.

The police arrested Mandvikar, who was involved in the killing of 'Matka King' Suresh Bhagat, for extortion, he said. During interrogation, he confessed the involvement of Singh and Shaha, following which the duo was arrested..

