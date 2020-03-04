Vandalisation of Adhir's office: Cong protests across Bengal

Congress workers demonstrated across West Bengal on Wednesday demanding immediate arrest of those who vandalised the Delhi office of the party's Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The party workers also sought to know from Union Home Minister Amit Shah how an MP's office can come under such an attack in the national capital.

Delhi Police is under the Union Home Ministry. Four unidentified men allegedly vandalised Chowdhury's office and abused his staff on Tuesday evening.

Senior state Congress leader Subhankar Sarkar said in Kolkata that party activists staged brief protests near the Raj Bhavan, apart from areas such as Moulali, Raja Bazar and Behala Chowrasta in the city and in almost every block of the state. Sarkar alleged that miscreants enjoying the patronage of the BJP and the RSS were behind the attack on the senior Congress leader's office because of his "continued criticism of the divisive politics of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi" and their alleged failure to stop the recent riots in Delhi.

According to a complaint lodged by Chowdhury's private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit, four men entered the Congress leader's office around 5.30 pm enquiring about him. When the staff present there asked for their contact details, the men insisted on speaking with him over the phone, police said.

After their request was declined, they allegedly abused the staff and vandalised the office. Police said investigation into the matter was underway..

