CBSE files complaint against fake news, rumours about Board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Examination, (CBSE), on Wednesday, said the Board has written to the Delhi Police against fake news and rumours being spread about examination paper leak. The board has taken several security initiatives, in order to conduct examinations in a smooth manner but it has come to the notice of the board that many anti-social elements are uploading fake messages like providing CBSE question papers and asking candidates to make payment posting, fake videos about leakage of CBSE questions papers on YouTube , thus misleading students and parents.

CBSE further said that the board is trying to identify such people and has initiated action against those spreading fake news and rumours. "So far action has been initiated against uses of various social media platforms and also individuals who are making false and baseless complaints. CBSE has written to Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks on social media platforms and for creating panic amongst students and general public," the CBSE said in a press statement.

"The Board has written to Delhi Police to lodge FIR under various provisions of IPC and IT Act and initiate action against these perpetrators. CBSE is also trying to ascertain the genuineness of information being received by tracing and contacting individuals making such complaints and has taken follow-up action for security of ongoing exams," it said. "The Board will continue to locate and identify more links and uploads on YouTube and other social media platforms falsely claiming to be in possession of Board's question papers and file complaints with Delhi Police to take suitable and strict action against miscreants," the release further said.

