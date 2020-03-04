CBSE asks police to nab persons circulating fake news about question paper leaks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said it has written to Delhi Police to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks on social media platforms and "for creating panic amongst students and the general public". Highlighting that the Board exams 2020 are being conducted since February 15, CBSE said: "The Board is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours. So far action has been initiated against uses of various social media platforms and also individuals who are making false and baseless complaints."

"CBSE has written to Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks on social media platforms and for creating panic amongst students and the general public. The Board has written to Delhi Police to lodge FIR under various provisions of IPC and IT Act and initiate action against these perpetrators. "CBSE is also trying to ascertain the genuineness of information being received by tracing and contacting individuals making such complaints and has taken follow-up action for the security of ongoing exams," it added.

The Board said it will continue to locate and identify more links and uploads on YouTube and other social media platforms falsely claiming to be in possession of Board's question papers, and will file complaints with Delhi Police to take "suitable and strict action against miscreants". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

