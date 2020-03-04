Gopal Rai visits riot-hit areas in Babarpur

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday visited the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi's Babarpur and interacted with the locals. The minister, who is an MLA from the Babarpur constituency, directed officials concerned to provide all necessary facilities in the area.

According to a statement, Rai visited Kabir Nagar, Kardampuri, Jyoti Nagar, Vijay Park Subhash Mohalla and North Ghonda areas and met the families affected by the communal violence. "The work of providing relief to the people affected by the riots is going on. Food, water, toilets and medical facilities are being provided by the government for the riot-affected people.

"Wherever there is a need, a relief camp will be set up by the government," Rai was quoted as saying in the statement. He said sub-divisional magistrate and other officials along with volunteers are ensuring full support and relief work in the riot-affected areas.

Officers are visiting the homes of those people whose houses, shops, vehicles have been burnt or damaged during the violence and of those who have been injured or died, he said. Meanwhile, in another statement, the government said the peacekeeping efforts of the Delhi government with displaced victims of Old Garhi Mandu village in northeast Delhi have yielded results.

"Many people returned to their houses through this peace initiative. The police along with the district administration have assured safe passage to the displaced victims. The necessary arrangements in their houses like cleaning were also made on Wednesday. The initiative witnessed participation of the local people from the village as well," it stated. To make peace initiative long-lasting, locals have formed an Aman (peace) Committee for the village on Wednesday with members from some communities, which will meet on a fortnightly basis.

The committee will also ensure that no rumours are spread in the area and communal peace is maintained, it added. The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act, and has left 42 dead and over 200 injured..

