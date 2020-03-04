Left Menu
Meghalaya CM lays foundation for sports complex

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tura
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:37 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for an integrated sports complex in Tura district to be built at a cost of Rs 125 crore. The chief minister said the complex, to be named after his father and former CM PA Sangma, will be a first of its kind in the region and have a football field and a multi- purpose indoor stadium.

The indoor stadium will have a swimming pool, and facilities for basketball, volleyball and table tennis, among others. The complex will also have parking space for 400-500 vehicles, he said.

The construction of the complex will be funded jointly by the Centre and the state government. It will be ready by 2022 when Meghalaya is scheduled to host the National Games, he added. The chief minister said the stadium is being dedicated to PA Sangma for his immense contributions to the region.

Sangma said the proposal to widen the National Highway 51 to four lanes has been submitted to the Centre and it will act as a major corridor, linking Chittagong port in Bangladesh to Bhutan and Nepal..

