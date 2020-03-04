No Holi gatherings in Rashtrapati Bhavan amid coronavirus outbreak
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country. "With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of novel coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings," President Kovind tweeted from his official handle.
As many as 22 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in India taking the tally of persons infected with the deadly virus in the country to 28, the government said on Wednesday. The new cases have been reported from Agra (6) and Jaipur (16). Meanwhile, two cases with high viral load have also been detected in Telangana. Out of 28 cases, 15 are Italian nationals. (ANI)
