Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA interrogates 10 people in ISIS terror-related case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 22:20 IST
NIA interrogates 10 people in ISIS terror-related case

The NIA has interrogated 10 people for their alleged involvement in hatching a conspiracy to wage war against India with the help of the ISIS terror group, the agency said on Wednesday. Pachaiyappan (resident of Kanchipuram), Rajesh (Chennai), Anbarasan (Salem rural) A Abdul Rahiman and Liyakath Ali (Salem city), Mohammed Haneef Khan and Imran Khan (Bengaluru), Mohammed Zaid (Kolar), Ejaz Pasha (Bengaluru) and Hussain Shariff were taken into NIA custody for six days until March 3.

The case was registered by Q Branch, Chennai of Tamil Nadu Police under sections of the IPC, the UA(P)A and the Arms Act against Pachaiyappan, Rajesh and their associates for fraudulently obtaining mobile SIM cards on forged identities. They were hatching a conspiracy with ISIS member Khaja Mohideen, a resident of Cuddalore, and his associates to carry out unlawful activities for furthering the objectives of the ISIS in India, an NIA spokesperson said. Investigation revealed that Pachaiyappan, Rajesh, Anbarasan and Rahiman had fraudulently activated the SIM cards bought by Liyakath from Chennai and Salem, and provided these to Moideen for unlawful activities as part of the conspiracy hatched in Tamil Nadu last year, the official said. Haneef, Imran, Zaid, Pasha and Shariff had assisted Moideen for procuring weapons and material for establishing a base in the forests of South India for waging a violent jihad in India, the NIA official said.

Investigation also revealed that Haneef and Imran had taken Moideen along with his associates Abdul Samad of Cuddalore and Syed Ali Navas of Toothukudi districts outside India from Bengaluru on December 12 last year, the NIA official said. Later, Moideen and his associates returned to India with the intention of waging jihad and were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on January 8, the official said. Jaid assisted Moideen to communicate with his online handler over encrypted email and messenger platforms in the dark web to hatch the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks in India by recruiting more members into the terrorist gang and imparting arms training outside India, the NIA said. Pasha had helped Moideen and co-conspirator Mehboob Pasha of Bengaluru procure pistols and ammunition illegally which have been recovered, it said. Shariff had stored in his house at Bengaluru some of the material procured by Moideen and associates for living in forests to wage a violent Islamic jihad, the official said. During the custody of the 10 accused, evidence of their participation in the conspiracy and pursuant overt acts has been collected which would be submitted to the special NIA court in Chennai..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron and Trump agree to coordinate on coronavirus within G7

French President Emmanuel Macron agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump to coordinate efforts to fight the coronavirus under American leadership of the Group of Seven countries, Macron said in a tweet after a phone call with Trump.Excellen...

20 suspected coronavirus cases reported today, govt ready to meet any situation: Telangana Health Minister

Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra on Wednesday said that a total of 20 suspected cases of coronavirus approached hospitals in the state today, and underlined that the government was prepared to tackle the situation and there was no need ...

Mamata demands SC-monitored probe in Delhi violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a judicial enquiry, monitored by Supreme Court, into the Delhi violence. The chief minister also alleged that the BJP was using the coronavirus outbreak as a ploy to cover up ...

Report: Pats picking up CB Jason McCourty's option

The New England Patriots are picking up the 2020 option for cornerback Jason McCourty, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. He will earn 2.65 million in base salary plus a 1.1 million roster bonus and a 50,000 workout bonus, with a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020