No final deal reached yet with non-OPEC producers on output cut- Iran oil minister

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have not yet reached an agreement with non-OPEC producers about a reduction in oil output, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said, Iran's state TV reported on Wednesday.

"A final agreement hasn't been reached with non-OPEC about reduction," he said, noting that Iran has always supported policies in OPEC that benefits producers and consumers.

