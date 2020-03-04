Left Menu
People need not afraid, making all efforts to tackle coronavirus: Gehlot

  Jaipur
  Updated: 04-03-2020 23:34 IST
  Created: 04-03-2020 22:43 IST
With 16 Italian tourists testing positive for coronavirus, Rajasthan Chief Minister on Wednesday said people need not be afraid as he reviewed arrangements to contain the spread of the infection. The chief minister assured that the state government was fully alert to tackle the problem and making all efforts to check its spread.

"The public need not be afraid, the government will make all efforts to contain the disease," he said during a meeting at his official residence on Wednesday evening. Gehlot also appealed to people to follow the necessary precautions without fear or worry and advised them not to go to overcrowded places. The chief minister said if symptoms of the COVID-19 disease were found in any person, all necessary medical facilities should be provided to him along with the screening as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.

Gehlot also instructed officials of the Medical and Health Department that the hotel staff and other people who came in contact with the Italian tourists should be screened. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma had told the assembly that at least 215 people came in contact with the Italian tourists who visited several places in the state from February 21 to 28.

He said 59 people in Jhunjhunu, 14 each in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, 44 in Bikaner, six in Udaipur and 78 in Jaipur came in contact with the Italian group. Sharma said swab samples of 93 people who came in touch with the tourists were collected, 51 of which were tested negative for the virus while reports of others were yet to arrive.

