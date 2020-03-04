MHRD asks educational institutions to create awareness on coronavirus among students

Union Ministry of Human Resource Development Secretary Amit Khare on Wednesday asked the Central Board of Education (CBSE) and Chief Secretaries of states and Union Territories to ensure that all schools create awareness among students on precautionary measures of coronavirus.

"In order to create awareness among students, preventive interventions such as frequent handwash, respiratory etiquettes would help in preventing/reducing transmission of not only this disease (coronavirus) but also large number of other communicable diseases, notable flu-like illness," Khare said.

He also said that these students will be agents of change for their family and community. (ANI)

