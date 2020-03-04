Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Iran-returned Army officer tests negative for coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 23:53 IST
MP: Iran-returned Army officer tests negative for coronavirus

An Army officer who was isolated in Madhya Pradesh for suspected coronavirus exposure following his visit to Iran has tested negative for the infection, a medical official said here on Wednesday. The 32-year-old officer of the major rank was not found to have contracted the coronavirus, Indore's Chief Health and Medical Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia said.

The test report came from Nagpur-based Indira Gandhi Medical College laboratory, he said. The officer, however, will remain under medical supervision for 14 more days but he might be discharged from the cantonment hospital at Mhow near here, Dr Jadia said.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme's district in-charge Dr Santosh Sisodia had earlier said the Army officer had returned from Tehran on February 25, and was suffering from a bad throat..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House to vote on coronavirus funding on Wednesday -

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on legislation to provide 8.3 billion in emergency funding to address the spreading coronavirus, said U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Legislation funding emergency efforts to ...

James Bond movie release pushed back seven months amid coronavirus

The global release of the new James Bond film No Time to Die was postponed on Wednesday by seven months amid the coronavirus disruption that has closed movie theaters in China and caused widespread headaches for other Hollywood productions....

'Putin's cook' seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling

A Russian businessman dubbed Putins cook for his close ties to Russias president sought in a court filing on Wednesday to distance himself and his company from accusations by American prosecutors of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.The fi...

Singaporean defeats Chinese candidate to head U.N. patent office

A Singaporean beat a Chinese candidate in the race to lead the world patent office, heading off Beijings bid for a fifth U.N. leadership role, much to the satisfaction of the United States. Daren Tang defeated fellow legal expert Wang Binyi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020