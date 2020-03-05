Hawks arrest school principal on charges of fraud

The fight to end fraud and corruption continues with the arrest of a 38-year-old school principal from Taung in the North West province.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption investigation team arrested the principal on Wednesday on charges of fraud.

The suspect allegedly submitted fraudulent travel claims exceeding R17 500.

The investigations revealed that the principal allegedly used a state vehicle in October 2017 and fraudulently claimed official kilometers as though she used her private vehicle while executing work-related duties.

The principal is expected to appear at the Taung Magistrates court on Thursday facing a charge of fraud.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

