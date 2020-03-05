510 kg of stale fish seized, destroyed

A total of 510 kg of stalefish was seized by food safety officials during a raid on themarkets here on Thursday, police said

Based on complaints, the officials raided thewholesale and retail markets, seized the stale fish that werelater destroyed, they said, adding that 70 kg of the totalmarine products were laced with preservative Formalin.

