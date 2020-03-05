Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS fails to pass Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill as ruckus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdelh
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 15:47 IST
LS fails to pass Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill as ruckus

The Mines and Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill could not be passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday as the House witnessed protests by opposition members over controversial remarks by a Rajasthan MP against the Gandhi family. Moving the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill for passage, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said the law would bring about change in the mines and mineral sector.

"It will remove the end user restriction. Despite having huge coal reserves we are still importing coal, hence we need to pass this bill. Since the House is not in order, I request the Bill be passed without discussion," Joshi said. The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, when enacted, would replace the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The government has six weeks time from the day Parliament meets to get approval for the recently promulgated Ordinance. If it is not passed by Parliament, then the Ordinance would lapse.

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill proposes to remove end use restrictions for participating in coal mine auctions and would open up coal sector fully for commercial mining for all domestic and global companies. It would also pave way for auctioning of iron ore mining leases which expire this month.

Through the Ordinance the government brought about amendment in Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been paralysed in the second half of the Budget session that began on March 2 as the opposition has sought to corner the government over the issue Delhi violence, which has left 42 people dead.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha witnessed ruckus over controversial remarks by Hanuman Beniwal (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, a regional outfit from Rajasthan which is backed by the BJP), against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Videos

Latest News

Seven-member delegation from Punjab calls on Nitish

A seven-member delegation from Punjab, including top office bearers of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, on Thursday called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here. The delegation arrived by the inaugural direct flight between...

With N.Korea border shut, China warns citizens to keep away, or else

Chinese authorities have told people to stay away from the border with North Korea, which has banned people from China to keep out the coronavirus, or risk being shot by North Korean guards, residents of the area said.Residents said the war...

HSBC clears out London trading floor on virus scare - Financial News

HSBC has evacuated its entire research department and parts of its trading floor at its Canary Wharf office in London after a coronavirus scare, the Financial News reported on Thursday. The report cited a person familiar with the matter and...

Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

Turkey is deploying 1,000 special police forces along its border with Greece on Thursday to halt the pushback of migrants towards its territory, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, adding that 164 migrants had been wounded by Greek autho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020