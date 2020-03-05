Tension in Coimbatore after attack on mosques
Tension prevailed in parts of the city early on Thursday after two mosques came under attack here, following which security was beefed up, police said. While a bottle filled with petrol was hurled at a mosque in Ganapati locality, there were reports of stones being thrown at another place of worship in Kovaipudur.
The incidents came in retaliation to an attack on a Hindu Munnani worker late on Wednesday night, they said. Madukkarai Anand was attacked by some unidentified people, who came on bikes, when he was returning from a pro- CAA rally at around 10 p.m..
