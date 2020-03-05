Sindhudurg airport to be operational from May 1: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday saidthe Chipi Airport at Sindhudurg district will be operational from May 1. Thackeray made the announcement during a discussion in the Legislative Assembly about the development of the coastal Konkan region.

Without making a direct reference to the Nanar refinery project in Ratnagiri, Thackeray said there was no need to bring projects that adversely affect the ecology and environment of the region. The Rs 3 lakh crore oil refinery project had met with staunch opposition from locals.

"You don't become anti-development just because you oppose such a project," he said. The Chief Minister said he had directed officials to conduct necessarytrials and make the Chipi airport functional from May 1, which is the state's 60th foundation day.

The government also plans to launch a submarine tour of the Konkan coastand turn sea forts of the region into tourist attractions, he said. Backwaters of theTillari Dam in Kolhapur district will be developed as a tourist destination, he said, adding that the coastal road in Konkan will also be expedited.

Thackeray said his government will address issues including development of roads, drinking water supply, mango and cashew production and grievances of fisherfolk in Konkan..

