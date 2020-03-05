OPEC backs extra oil output cut of 1.5 mln bpd if Russia joins - sources

OPEC ministers backed a plan for OPEC states and other producers including Russia to cut oil output by an additional 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) provided Moscow joined in, two OPEC sources said.

OPEC ministers were meeting in Vienna on Thursday ahead of crunch talks on Friday with other oil producers, including Russia, which has so far been reluctant to add to the existing cuts of 2.1 million bpd by the group known of OPEC+.

