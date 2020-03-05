Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sainiks leave for Ayodhya by train on eve of Uddhav visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:19 IST
Shiv Sainiks leave for Ayodhya by train on eve of Uddhav visit

Ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays scheduled visit to Ayodhya on March 7, a special train carrying members of his party Shiv Sena departed for the temple town in Uttar Pradesh from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) here on Thursday afternoon. Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, is slated to visit Ayodhya on Saturday to offer prayers to Lord Ram to mark the completion of 100 days in office of his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Thackeray, who assumed office on November 28, 2019, is visiting Ayodhya weeks after the Centre constituted a trust to oversee construction of a Ram temple at the once disputed site in the town. A senior railway officer said the 18-coach special train has been booked by an individual through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from Mumbai (LTT) to Ayodhya and return.

He said the train carrying Shiv Sainiks departed about 45 minutes late from its scheduled time of 1.15 pm from LTT in suburban Kurla. According to the officer, the train is expected to reach Ayodhya on Friday evening and the next day (Saturday) it will embark on its return journey at 11.20 pm.

The special train is scheduled to reach LTT on March 9 at 5 am, he said. The special train has been given halts at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri and Bhusawal in Maharashtra, apart from six other enroute stops.

WhatsApp messages were in circulation among Shiv Sainiks asking party members to board the special train at these stations if they wanted to visit Ayodhya. According to Sena functionaries, several party MLAs, corporators and Shiv Sainiks have planned to visit Ayodhya by flights and other modes of transport on Friday.

Shiv Sena spokespersons could not be reached for comments. In November 2018, Thackeray had first visited Ayodhya and at the time his party had booked two special trains -- one from Mumbai and another from Nashik -- for carrying Shiv Sainiks.

The Shiv Sena, which is ruling the state in alliance with the Congress and the NCP, has been a strong proponent of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

HSBC, UniCredit send staff home after coronavirus infections

HSBC has sent some staff in London home after a worker tested positive for coronavirus, the first known case in Europes main financial hub, while Italys UniCredit was forced to do the same after two fresh infections.An employee in HSBCs res...

Mashrafe steps down as Bangladesh one-day captain

Sylhet, Mar 5 AFP Bangladesh pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza, one of the countrys biggest sports stars, stepped down Thursday as captain of the national one-day side, possibly ending his international career. Fridays 50-over game against Zimba...

Putin, Erdogan start talks in Moscow on Syria

Moscow, Mar 5 AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan began talks in Moscow on Thursday aimed at defusing the crisis in Syrias northwestern province of Idlib. The situation... in Idlib has becom...

Turkish health minister advises Turks not to go abroad unless necessary

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that Turkey was advising its citizens not to go abroad unless necessary, due to the risk of the coronavirus, and that those who do go should isolate themselves for 14 days upon their return.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020