5 Hizbul Mujahideen overground workers arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Five overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested after police busted a terror module in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday

The module was active in Mardwa area of the district, they said

Mohmmad Yaseen, Zakir Hussain, Gulam Hassan, Mohmmad Iqbal and Bashir Ahmed were arrested on Wednesday, the officials said, adding that they were being interrogated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

