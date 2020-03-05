Left Menu
Pondy police to get tough on riders without helmets

  PTI
  • |
  Pondy
  • |
  Updated: 05-03-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:33 IST
Puducherry, Mar 5 (PTI): There should be strict enforcement of the helmet rule here, Puducherry's inspector general of police Surender Singh Yadav said on Thursday. In a circular to all police officials, he cited provisions of the new Motor Vehicle Act relating to compulsory wearing of helmets and said there should be strict enforcement of the rule on compulsory wearing of helmets by two-wheeler riders and pillion riders.

Presently, riders don't use helmets although attempts had been made in the past by the authorities to make helmet- wearing mandatory. Yadav said it has been noticed that riders in the union territory do not wear the headgear. This is against the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

The circular was sent to all senior superintendents of police, superintendents of police, India Reserve Battalion and the circle inspectors, among others. It said most of the fatalities were found to be due to head injuries which could have been avoided if helmets were worn by the riders.

On February 16, territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had said she has been desperately trying to implement the helmet rule in the former French colony but could not succeed so far. She said this after being presented with a helmet by a police Head Constable in New Delhi on the 73rd Police Raising Day.

Bedi posted a picture of Head Constable Sandeep Shahi presenting her the helmet, which had her picture embossed on it. In her whatsapp message to mediapersons, Bedi described it as a "beautiful surprise gift" from the Head Constable.

She told Shahi "I am desperately trying to implement the helmet rule in Puducherry. I have not succeeded in my efforts." Bedi had been insisting the two-wheeler riders in the Union Territory to use helmet while riding the vehicles. The helmet rule is practically kept on hold now and two- wheeler riders are virtually having the option to use the helmets..

