Passenger held with 5 bullets at Delhi airport

An Allahabad-bound passenger was apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly carrying five live bullets in his bag, a senior official said on Thursday. A Central Industrial Security Force official deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport detected bullet-like objects while checking the luggage of the Indian national, Chander Mohan Bali, around 1 pm on Wednesday, he said.

"Five live bullet rounds of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take an Air India flight to Allahabad," the official said. The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for carrying the ammunition, he added.

Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under Indian aviation laws..

