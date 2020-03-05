Eight dead, 36 injured in Karachi building collapse

At least eight people were killed and 36 others injured when a five-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi on Thursday, according to media reports. The building collapsed in the city's Gulbahar area and rescue operations were underway, led by the police and Pakistan Rangers, the Dawn News reported.

Of the eight deceased, one was suspected to be a woman, a Geo News report said. Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has ordered the 36 injured be provided with the best possible medical care.

The fallen structure's permit has come into question with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeking a detailed report on the building's construction. In January, Karachi city administration had asked the province's building control authority to vacate 382 'dangerous' residential buildings, The Express Tribune reported.

Officials were ascertaining whether the collapsed building was part of the list. Meanwhile, Geo News reported that while one building was completely destroyed, there was extensive damage to two other buildings in the vicinity..

