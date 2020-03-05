Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dabholkar murder: Norwegian technology, Ukrainian divers help CBI recover weapon from seabed

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:34 IST
Dabholkar murder: Norwegian technology, Ukrainian divers help CBI recover weapon from seabed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a sophisticated operation, the CBI scoured through 40-feet of sand at the seabed in a creek near Thane to recover a gun which might be the clinching evidence in the killing of rationalists including Narendra Dabholkar, officials said Thursday. The agency relied on the expertise of a Dubai-based company -- Envitech Marine Consultants -- which used hi-tech Norwegian equipment and Ukrainian divers to detect the gun in a 40-feet thick layer of sand on the seabed in an operation that cost Rs 7.5 crore, to be shared by the governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Rationalists Dabholkar, Gauri Lankesh, M M Kalburgi and Govind Pansare were shot dead in similar fashion allegedly by right wing extremists, they said. The agency is probing the killing of Dabholkar who was allegedly shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune by members of Sanatan Sanstha, a right-wing extremist group, whereas the Karnataka police is investigating the murders of Kalburgi, Lankesh and Pansare, they said.

"The weapon will be sent for ballistic tests which will give a clear picture whether it was used in Dabholkar's murder or any other case. Meanwhile, the search operation is still going on to locate other weapons used in similar murders," an official said. Initial reports indicate the killers' modus operandi being similar in all the four cases and that the killings may have some common actors, they said.

Alleged shooter in the Dabholkar case, Sharad Kalaskar, has claimed to have thrown four weapons used in the murders in the creek on the directions of a Sanatan Sanstha member, the agency had said. Finding a gun in the huge creek area meant managing through tides, looking into dirty water, rocks, and sand in the seabed as the suspected weapon could have been at any depth of sand, officials said. After the interrogation of suspects, the agency narrowed the area where they had thrown their respective weapons from the bridge.

Senior officials gave a go-ahead for using expertise of Envitech which brought in equipment from Norway and expert deep sea divers from Ukraine to successfully find a weapon that might have been used in Dabholkar's killing. The sonar (sound navigation and ranging) technology helped the agency to locate metal objects through depths of the seabed which was followed by a delicate layer by layer removal of sand using a crane arm fixed on a floating platform, they said, adding that it was ensured that the crane only removed sand without touching the weapon as it could have damaged the potential evidence.

Later, expert divers from Ukraine were sent to bring out the weapon with careful handling, the officials said. The operation footed a bill of Rs 7.5 crore to be shared by the governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

South African coronavirus case arrived home not showing symptoms - minister

South Africas health minister said on Thursday that authorities would start a wider search for contacts of the countrys first confirmed coronavirus case, revealing that he was a citizen who had passed through the main airport showing no sym...

South Africa confirms first case of coronavirus

South Africa on Thursday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a man who had visited Italy, and the health minister warned it would test the countrys health system. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspec...

Golf-Pepperell disqualified in Doha after scorecard mix-up

Eddie Pepperell thought he had recovered from a sluggish start to post a level-par 71 at the Qatar Masters on Thursday, but it counted for nothing after he was disqualified for a scorecard error. The 29-year-old Englishman signed for a par ...

Singapore reports five more coronavirus cases

Five new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Singapore, taking the total number of people infected by the deadly virus to 117 in the country, the Health Ministry here said on Thursday. The new cases include three Singaporean women li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020