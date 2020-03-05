Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exxon CEO sticks to big spend plan despite weak stock performance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:09 IST
Exxon CEO sticks to big spend plan despite weak stock performance
Representative Image Image Credit:

Two years into an ambitious growth plan to revive earnings at the largest U.S. oil company, Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it would stick to its plans to "lean in" to spending even as its shares have lagged its competitors, which are cutting costs. Oil prices have fallen over 20% this year, natural gas is at its lowest price since the 1990s and the industry's long-term outlook is clouded by a push toward cleaner fuels. The entire oil industry has fallen out of favor with investors, but Exxon, once the industry's cash flow and profits leader, has tumbled particularly hard.

The company is "mindful of the current market environment," but will stay with its strategy of "leaning into this market when others have pulled back," Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods said at the company's annual investor day meeting. Exxon's total share return is -26% over the last five years, far behind the other global oil majors, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, while the broader S&P 500 Index has returned 49%.

The company plans to spend between $30 billion and $35 billion a year through 2025. Spending will rise from $31 billion last year to about $33 billion this year. Exxon is likely "in for another tough year," said Biraj Borkhataria, an analyst with RBC Europe Limited. With weak oil and gas prices and muted refining margins, Exxon will "barely" cover its capital spending with free cash flow and its dividend coverage will be "the worst" among its rivals, he said.

Its growth plans include a big bet on U.S. shale, where output has surged, making the United States the world's largest oil producer, and on Guyana, where an Exxon-led consortium has made one of the biggest discoveries in years. In the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, Exxon has slightly slowed its pace of development. It has 58 drilling rigs at work now, but said it will drop that number 20% this year as it picks up drilling speed.

It is racing its closest U.S. rival, Chevron Corp, to reach 1 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day there, and Exxon said it still will surpass that target by 2024. Following weaker 2020 earnings, Exxon reduced its earnings growth target for 2025 by around $10 billion to about $30 billion, said Anish Kapadia of Palissy Advisors.

On Tuesday, Chevron said it had up to $80 billion in its war chest that it could use for shareholder returns over the next five years regardless of oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Greece blocks 35,000 migrants, plans to deport arrivals after March 1

Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, government sources said on Thursday, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.T...

Warren dropping out of Democratic presidential race: US media

Warren dropping out of Democratic presidential race US media....

Elizabeth Warren suspends 2020 Democratic White House bid - New York Times, citing sources

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House on the strength of an anti-corruption platform backed by a dizzying array of policy proposals, ended her campaign on Thursday...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2120 hours EXPECTED STORIES Fed Cup tie between India and Korea. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CORONAVIRUS-NZC-IPL Coronavirus NZC providing regular updates to all including IPL-bound players B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020