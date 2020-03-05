Govt not serious on probe into Delhi riots: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday accused the BJP-led Union government of not being serious on any probe into riots in Delhi. “The Central government is not serious about inquiry into Delhi riots which resulted in huge loss of human lives and public property. The administration and police appeared to be mere spectators,” Yechury said here.

Yechury was in the city to inaugurate the state level office of the Punjab and Chandigarh Medical and Sales Representative Union (PCMSRU). Yechury alleged the police stood like onlookers and rioters went on a rampage in Delhi. "The government is well aware of who was behind these riots. It could take action against culprits on the basis of CCTVs footage," he said.

Criticizing the role of police, Yechury said the information regarding people involved in the violence was available on the social media but no action has been taken till date. He also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for "not uttering a word" to criticize violence and express sympathy towards the aggrieved. PTI CORR CHS RAX RAX.

