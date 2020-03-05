Wanted criminal arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have nabbed a criminal allegedly wanted in several cases, including murder and attempt to murder. Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Mall, was arrested from a local gym following an intelligence input

Happy was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand. He was allegedly involved in the killing of a youth, Inderjit, in Mohali last year. Inderjit was killed due to a minor brawl with Happy, who later hatched the conspiracy to kill him, police said. Police had recovered 17 bullet shells, along with one live cartridge, from the spot where Inderjit was shot dead.

