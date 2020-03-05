Left Menu
Coronavirus: Delhi health minister takes stock of situation at LNJP hospital

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:41 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:41 IST
Eleven separate rooms and isolation wards have been set up at the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital here to treat coronavirus patients, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. The Delhi government is also well prepared to increase the number of rooms and facilities as and when required, he said after visiting the hospital to check the preparedness to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He said those tested positive for the virus will be admitted to single-occupancy rooms.

"The Delhi government has set up a separate ward in the LNJP hospital to treat the coronavirus-affected people. We have 11 separate rooms where only confirmed patients will stay in single occupancy basis. The suspected patients will be treated in the ward which is isolated," Jain said. The ward also has a separate entrance so that there is no risk to other people, he added. According to a statement issued by the Delhi government, 4,587 passengers travelling from coronavirus-affected countries were screened at airports here on Thursday.

"Till date, 1,30,332 travellers from the affected countries have been screened at Delhi airport and placed under surveillance," it said. On Wednesday, the Delhi government set up a task force headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tackle the situation emerging from the coronavirus infection. A task force each has been constituted in all 11 districts in the national capital. Forty doctors and paramedical staff of the Delhi government have been deployed at airlines and the Airport Health Organization, which is responsible for screening of flyers for the novel coronavirus..

