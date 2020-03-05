Ajmer civic body's women official arrested on graft charges: ACB

An Ajmer Municipal Corporation's woman revenue inspector was arrested on Thursday for extorting a sum of Rs 3,000 every month from a pushcart vendor there, an ACB official said. Accused Inspector Rekha Jeswani used to collect the extortion amount from the vendor to allow him to station his cart near a garden, they said.

Following a complaint by the vendor on Wednesday, a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau caught her red-handed on Thursday at her home while accepting the money from the vendor, an official said. The complainant had alleged that the accused inspector threatened all vendors and extorted money from them. “I earn small amount by selling lemon water outside a garden but the inspector has been extorting money for the last four months. It was difficult for me to give the money every month because I have a petty earning,” the vendor told reporters. After verification of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed her. She has been arrested under the prevention of corruption act..

