Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exxon to push ahead with spending plans despite investor concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 23:10 IST
Exxon to push ahead with spending plans despite investor concerns

Two years into an ambitious growth plan to revive earnings at the largest U.S. oil company, Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it would stick to its plans to "lean in" to spending even as its shares have lagged those of competitors, which are cutting costs. Oil prices have fallen more than 20% this year, natural gas is at its lowest price since the 1990s and the industry's long-term outlook is clouded by a push toward cleaner fuels. The entire oil industry has fallen out of favor with investors, but Exxon, once the industry’s cash flow and profit leader, has tumbled particularly hard.

The company is "mindful of the current market environment," but will stay with its strategy of "leaning in to this market when others have pulled back," Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods said at the company's annual investor day meeting. He first laid out plans to improve profit through investment in 2018, and Thursday's message did not diverge from that. The industry faces a drop in demand for its products this year as the coronavirus spreads globally, but "the longer term horizon is more clear," Woods said, arguing that improving living standards mean the world will need more oil.

But Exxon's total share return is minus 26% over the last five years, far behind the other global oil majors, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, while the broader S&P 500 Index has returned 49%. The company plans to spend between $30 billion and $35 billion a year through 2025. Spending will rise from $31 billion last year to about $33 billion this year, though Woods said that number could dip if the company needs to adjust for market conditions or if costs come in lower.

Exxon is "playing the long game," said Anish Kapadia of Palissy Advisors, hoping that its peers' underinvestment means commodity prices will rise and it will profit. "However, this is not a strategy that investors are going to buy in to today as they are more focused on where commodity prices are at currently," Kapadia said, adding, "There is a fear in the market that global demand for hydrocarbons will stagnate or fall" given investor focus on climate.

Investors, including the world's top asset manager BlackRock, have warned company boards to step up efforts to tackle climate change. Exxon is “pursuing a strategy that is destructive of both shareholder value and the planet,” said Edward Mason, head of responsible investment at Church Commissioners for England who co-leads climate talks with Exxon and attended Thursday's meeting.

Some European oil companies have set ambitious climate goals, but Woods said Exxon was focused on reducing its own emissions and would not engage in a "beauty match" with its peers. Exxon is likely "in for another tough year," said Biraj Borkhataria, an analyst with RBC Europe Limited. With weak oil and gas prices and muted refining margins, Exxon will "barely" cover its capital spending with free cash flow and its dividend coverage will be "the worst" among the major oil companies, he said.

Its growth plans include a big bet on U.S. shale, where output has surged, making the United States the world’s largest oil producer, and on Guyana, where an Exxon-led consortium has made one of the biggest discoveries in years. In the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, Exxon has been expanding production rapidly and expects to produce around 360,000 barrels per day this year. It slightly slowed its aggressive pace, the first such move by an oil major in the field as smaller companies slash budgets and lay down equipment.

Exxon has 58 drilling rigs at work now, but said it will drop that number by 20% this year as it picks up drilling speed. It is racing its closest U.S. rival, Chevron Corp, to reach 1 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day there, and Exxon said it still will surpass that target by 2024.

On Tuesday, Chevron said it had up to $80 billion in its war chest that it could use for shareholder returns over the next five years, regardless of oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Chile changing: transgender student leader lends voice to renewed protests

As the long southern hemisphere summer holiday draws to an end this month, students in Chile are returning to college - but not always to classes. Many are getting ready to head out into the streets and breathe new life into the protests th...

Only 15 per cent medical seats allotted to students of other states: TN CM

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday accused opposition parties of spreading falsehood that the proposed 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu would benefit only students of other states, saying only 15 per cent of seats have been allotted ...

Region in Ukraine to shut schools after coronavirus case - Interfax Ukraine

Schools, colleges and universities in the Chernivtsi region of western Ukraine will close from March 6 for 14 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Interfax Ukraine reported on Thursday, citing a senior local official.Ukraine repor...

Report: ESPN pursuing Michaels, Manning for 'MNF' booth

ESPN wants to pair Al Michaels and Peyton Manning on Monday Night Football telecasts, the New York Post reported Thursday. The Posts Andrew Marchand said ESPN has yet to begin talks with NBC and its parent company, Comcast, in an effort to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020