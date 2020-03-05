Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM meets HM Amit Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 23:14 IST
UP CM meets HM Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning the state, an official said

During the 30-minute meeting, Adityanath and Shah are believed to have discussed the law and order situation in the country's largest state

The upcoming exercise of the Census and the update of the National Population Register was also said to have been discussed in the meeting. The chief minister has briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Chile changing: transgender student leader lends voice to renewed protests

As the long southern hemisphere summer holiday draws to an end this month, students in Chile are returning to college - but not always to classes. Many are getting ready to head out into the streets and breathe new life into the protests th...

Only 15 per cent medical seats allotted to students of other states: TN CM

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday accused opposition parties of spreading falsehood that the proposed 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu would benefit only students of other states, saying only 15 per cent of seats have been allotted ...

Region in Ukraine to shut schools after coronavirus case - Interfax Ukraine

Schools, colleges and universities in the Chernivtsi region of western Ukraine will close from March 6 for 14 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Interfax Ukraine reported on Thursday, citing a senior local official.Ukraine repor...

Report: ESPN pursuing Michaels, Manning for 'MNF' booth

ESPN wants to pair Al Michaels and Peyton Manning on Monday Night Football telecasts, the New York Post reported Thursday. The Posts Andrew Marchand said ESPN has yet to begin talks with NBC and its parent company, Comcast, in an effort to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020