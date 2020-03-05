UP CM meets HM Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning the state, an official said

During the 30-minute meeting, Adityanath and Shah are believed to have discussed the law and order situation in the country's largest state

The upcoming exercise of the Census and the update of the National Population Register was also said to have been discussed in the meeting. The chief minister has briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

