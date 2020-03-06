No positive coronavirus case in AP, says govt

Amaravati, Mar 6 (PTI): No positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, the state Medical and Health Department said on Friday. Of the 24 samples that were sent for examination, 20 tested negative while result of the remaining four was awaited, it said in a bulletin.

"We have strengthened the surveillance for containment, control and prevention of COVID-19. Till date 361 passengers from COVID19-affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance," Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said. Of the 361, 130 people are under home isolation and 218 people completed the 28 days observation period.

Another 13 passengers are in hospital admission and are stable, according to the Special Chief Secretary. The state government constituted as a nine-member high-level committee, headed by the Special Chief Secretary, to take decisions on procurement and logistic issues relating to containment and surveillance of COVID-19.

The government also notified the district Collectors as nodal officers for taking measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak in the respective districts..

