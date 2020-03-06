Left Menu
AP govt transfers 13 police officials

  • Updated: 06-03-2020 13:22 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 13:22 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday transferred 13 Indian Police Service officials in a reshuffle in which some other officers were promoted and retained in the same wings with change in designation. Additional Director General of Police rank officer Harish Kumar Gupta (1992 batch) has been transferred and posted as Chairman of State Level Police Recruitment Board.

On promotion, Rajiv Kumar Meena (1995) has been retained as Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam city, in the rank of Additional Director General of Police. P Hari Kumar (2000), who has been on wait, has been posted as Inspector General of Police (Legal) in the state police headquarters.

On promotion to the rank of IGP, Ch Srikanth (2002) has been retained as the chief of Special Intelligence Branch while A S Khan (2002) has been posted as IGP (Marine Police). J Prabhakar Rao of the same batch has been posted as IGP of Guntur Range.

Vineet Brij Lal (2001) has been moved out as Guntur Range IG and posted as Director of Enforcement against illegal sand mining and enforcement issues related to Excise department. He will also hold full additional charge as Director, Prohibition and Excise, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

D Nagendra Kumar (2002), on promotion, has been posted as IGP (Provisioning and Logistics) in the state police headquarters. On promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General, Kolli Raghuram Reddy (2006) has been retained in the Intelligence wing.

G V G Ashok Kumar (2006), on promotion, has been made Additional Director in the Anti-Corruption Bureau. M Ravi Prakash of the same batch has also been transferred on promotion and posted as Additional Director, ACB, while S Hari Krishna has been posted as DIG, Crime Investigation Department.

G Vijay Kumar (2006) has been retained in the Intelligence wing as DIG. S V Rajasekhara Babu (2006) has been posted as DIG (Law and Order and Coordination) in the state police headquarters while his batchmate K V Mohan Rao has been posted as DIG, Eluru Range..

