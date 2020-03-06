Left Menu
Watch: Attack on ceremony in Kabul with Abdullah, Khalili in attendance

A ceremony marking the death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party, was attacked on Friday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, sources told Devdiscourse.

A top Afghan political leader Abdullah Abdullah along with other politicians were attending the event and the attack happened when the head of the High Peace Council, Mohammad Karim Khalili, was giving a speech.

Local media showed live footage of people running as gunshots were heard.

Abdullah's spokesman, Fraidoon Kwazoon, has confirmed that Abdullah and "some other politicians" escaped unhurt.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack on the gathering marking the anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, an ethnic Hazara leader who was killed in 1995 after being taken prisoner by the militants, according to Reuters.

The same commemoration was attacked last year as well and several people were killed. Islamic State militants had claimed responsibility for that attack. Hazaras are mostly Shi'ite Muslims. Minority Shi'ites have been repeatedly attacked by Sunni Muslim militant groups in Afghanistan.

Further details are awaited.

