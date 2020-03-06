Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parolee appears before court on charge of drugs dealing

Themba Mbatha was arrested by members of the Witbank Flying Squad on the N4 Highway on Wednesday after being found in possession of mandrax, worth an estimated R9 million. 

Parolee appears before court on charge of drugs dealing
Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has condemned Mbatha’s criminal activities.  Image Credit: ANI

A 52-year-old parolee has appeared before the Witbank Magistrate Court on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Themba Mbatha was arrested by members of the Witbank Flying Squad on the N4 Highway on Wednesday after being found in possession of mandrax, worth an estimated R9 million.

Police officers had stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle, in which they found 10 bags of drugs stashed in the boot. During the process of investigation, it was established that the suspect -- Mbatha -- was a parolee, who was previously arrested in 1997 for various cases including, robbery aggravating (cash-in-transit), murder, two counts of attempted murder, as well as possession of a firearm without a license and ammunition, for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria High Court.

Mbatha was released on parole in 2018 and was due to finish his minimum sentence on 28 February 2021.

On Wednesday, Mbatha was transporting drugs to Gauteng from Mozambique.

When he appeared before the court on Thursday, he was remanded in custody and will appear again at the Witbank Magistrate Court on 12 March 2020.

The Hawks' investigation continues.

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has condemned Mbatha's criminal activities.

"It is really disappointing for someone who is given a second chance to mend his ways and change his life to revert to a life of crime…

"Even though cross-border crime remains a challenge in the province, the arrest of the suspect is an indication that we are on the right track," Zuma said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. should try for Idlib no-fly zone after Russia-Turkey ceasefire, Netherlands says

A ceasefire deal between Moscow and Ankara in Syrias Idlib region needs to be cemented with a no-fly zone to stop any further bombings of hospitals, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Friday.It would be wise to add a no-fly zone, he t...

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over Delhi

Proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day amid continued protests by the Opposition over the Delhi violence and other issues. The House was adjourned after the passage of two Bills -- the Mineral Laws Amendment Bill and the Insolv...

With heavy rains, Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to multiple landslides

The 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district on Friday, offi...

OPEC seeks big oil cut in crunch talks with Russia amid virus outbreak

OPEC holds crunch talks with its allies on Friday after the group told Russia and others it wanted an additional 1.5 million barrels per day bpd of oil cuts until the end of 2020, saying a big move was needed to deal with the impact of coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020