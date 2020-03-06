Coronavirus: 13 Italian tourists under scanner in Amritsar

A 13-member group of tourists from Italy came under the scanner when they reached Amritsar for being possible carriers of coronavirus, officials said

The authorities had earlier wrongly identified them as Iranians and said they were asked to stay at their hotel rooms

They had planned a one-day trip for Amritsar when they reached on Thursday night, Amritsar Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Hira said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.