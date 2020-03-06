PM Modi to interact with Jan aushadhi Kendra owners and PMBJP beneficiaries

Jan aushadhi Diwas will be celebrated on 7th March 2020. Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with owners of selected Jan aushadhi Kendras and beneficiaries of the Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Jana Aushadhi Pariyojna-PMBJP through a video conferencing from New Delhi. In Every Jan aushadhi outlet the message of the prime minister will be telecasted through DD News.

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers V Sadanand Gowda will be participating in this program at Jan aushadhi Kendra in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, while MoS Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya will be at a Jan aushadhi Kendra of Pulwama in J&K UT. Shri Gowda has requested all Union ministers to actively participate in this celebration to boost the confidence and trust of the people on Jan aushadhi Medicines and create awareness about the scheme.

The various programme will be organized at all PMBJP kendras across the country to increase awareness about the scheme. This programme will witness the participation of doctors, health experts, NGO and beneficiaries in a large number.

The Jan aushadhi Divas aims to provide further impetus and create awareness about the use of generic medicines. The day will also highlight the initiative undertaken by the Government in the direction of making quality healthcare for all, like Ayushman Bharat, PMBJY, etc.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojna was launched by Prime Minister with the objective of making high-quality medicines available to all at an affordable price, especially to the poor and underprivileged, through exclusive outlets of Jan Aushadhi Medical Stores.

"Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aaushadhi Pariyojana" is a noble initiative by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India which is now making an impact on masses in its endeavor to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. Jan aushadhi Kendra is considered as the biggest retail pharma chain in the world with around 6200 outlets in 700 districts. Further, total sales of these stores in the financial year 2019-20 have crossed Rs 390 crore which led to total savings of approximately Rs 2200 crore of common citizens as these medicines are cheaper by 50 to 90% of the average market price. The scheme also provides a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings.

(With Inputs from PIB)

