Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to interact with Jan aushadhi Kendra owners and PMBJP beneficiaries

Shri Gowda has requested all Union ministers to actively participate in this celebration to boost the confidence and trust of the people on Jan aushadhi Medicines and create awareness about the scheme.

PM Modi to interact with Jan aushadhi Kendra owners and PMBJP beneficiaries
The Jan aushadhi  Divas aims to provide further impetus and create awareness about the use of generic medicines. Image Credit: ANI

Jan aushadhi Diwas will be celebrated on 7th March 2020. Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with owners of selected Jan aushadhi Kendras and beneficiaries of the Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Jana Aushadhi Pariyojna-PMBJP through a video conferencing from New Delhi. In Every Jan aushadhi outlet the message of the prime minister will be telecasted through DD News.

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers V Sadanand Gowda will be participating in this program at Jan aushadhi Kendra in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, while MoS Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya will be at a Jan aushadhi Kendra of Pulwama in J&K UT. Shri Gowda has requested all Union ministers to actively participate in this celebration to boost the confidence and trust of the people on Jan aushadhi Medicines and create awareness about the scheme.

The various programme will be organized at all PMBJP kendras across the country to increase awareness about the scheme. This programme will witness the participation of doctors, health experts, NGO and beneficiaries in a large number.

The Jan aushadhi Divas aims to provide further impetus and create awareness about the use of generic medicines. The day will also highlight the initiative undertaken by the Government in the direction of making quality healthcare for all, like Ayushman Bharat, PMBJY, etc.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojna was launched by Prime Minister with the objective of making high-quality medicines available to all at an affordable price, especially to the poor and underprivileged, through exclusive outlets of Jan Aushadhi Medical Stores.

"Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aaushadhi Pariyojana" is a noble initiative by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India which is now making an impact on masses in its endeavor to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. Jan aushadhi Kendra is considered as the biggest retail pharma chain in the world with around 6200 outlets in 700 districts. Further, total sales of these stores in the financial year 2019-20 have crossed Rs 390 crore which led to total savings of approximately Rs 2200 crore of common citizens as these medicines are cheaper by 50 to 90% of the average market price. The scheme also provides a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Man held with fake currency notes in J-K's Rajouri

A man was arrested on Friday after fake notes with face value of almost Rs 1 lakh were seized from him in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, police said. The security forces patrolling the area intercepted the man in Rajouri city. Upon fr...

As virus cases near 100,000, fear of 'devastation' for poor

Bangkok, Mar 6 AP The number of people infected with the new virus charged toward 100,000 on Friday, with the global scare upending routines, threatening livelihoods and prompting quarantines in its spread. Asian shares were down following ...

Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

San Francisco, Mar 6 AP Coronavirus test results were expected Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast. The Grand Princess lay at anchor near San Francisco on Thursday after a traveler from a p...

Vatican reports its first coronavirus case

Vatican City, Mar 6 AFP The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. The clinic inside the tiny city state -- which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020