Man held with fake currency notes in J-K's Rajouri

A man was arrested on Friday after fake notes with face value of almost Rs 1 lakh were seized from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said. The security forces patrolling the area intercepted the man in Rajouri city. Upon frisking, 198 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination with a face vale of Rs 99,000 were recovered from his possession, they said.

The fake notes were seized and the accused, identified as Abdul Khaliq Pervaiz, a resident of Dhargaloon Mendhar in Poonch district, was arrested, police said. A case in this connection has been registered at Rajouri police station, they said..

