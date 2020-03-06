Left Menu
President to focus on global trends and reindustrialization at PEAC meeting

The meeting will review and refine South Africa’s collective response to current economic and development challenges.

The President has urged the advisory council to focus its energies on areas that require the greatest attention and which are likely to have the greatest impact. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

South Africa's reindustrialization programme is set to come into sharp focus at the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) meeting held at the Union Buildings on Friday.

"Today's meeting, chaired by the President, is expected to focus on global trends and South Africa's reindustrialization programme. It will further reflect on the State's role in driving mission-oriented, challenge-led projects, including advancing a new energy paradigm for the country," said the President's office on Friday.

Inaugurated in October 2019, the PEAC serves as a forum for in-depth and structured discussions on emerging global and domestic development, economic and development policies, and to facilitate socialization and diligent execution of Council resolutions by government and social partners.

The Council comprises local and international economic thought leaders, prominent economists and technical experts drawn from academia, private sector, labor, community, think tanks and other constituencies.

The Council serves as a sounding board on options for reducing inequality through, among others, inclusively growing the agricultural sector and dealing with the rising national debt.

The President has urged the advisory council to focus its energies on areas that require the greatest attention and which are likely to have the greatest impact.

"We need to firstly, fix the fundamentals; secondly, pursue vital areas of growth and thirdly, aim for excellence in planning and execution," said the President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

