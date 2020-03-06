Left Menu
Tragedy strikes family reunion, 3 dead

Tragedy struck a family reunion when three of its members died when a car they were travelling in collided with a lorry in the Kadapa district on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tragedy struck a family reunion when three of its members died when a car they were travelling in collided with a lorry in the Kadapa district on Friday. The deceased were identified as N Papaiah (42), his mother Subbamma (60) and son Haricharan (8).

The family had just received Papaiah at the airport, who had arrived from Kuwait and was heading towards their native village Chennagari Palle in Pullampeta Mandal of Kadapa district when the accident took place. "One Papaiah, resident of Pullampeta village, was coming from Kuwait. He was coming to his native village from Chennai airport. He was accompanied by family members when a tanker hit their vehicle. Three persons died on the spot," inspector K Basava Raj told ANI.

A girl was also injured in the accident, whom the police sent to Rajampet Government Hospital for treatment. A case has been filed and investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

