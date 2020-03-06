CBI arrests 3 including Transport Ministry engineers in bribery case; searches at 11 locations

The CBI has arrested a superintendent engineer of the Union Road, Transport and Highways Ministry, and two others for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2.76 lakh in Chennai, officials said on Friday. The agency also carried out searches at 11 locations in Tamil Nadu and recovered Rs 26 lakh cash and incriminating documents relating to contracts, they said.

The searches were spread at eight locations in Chennai and one each in Madurai, Dindigul and Erode, they said. R Ellavarason, the superintendent engineer, was nabbed along with divisional engineer Murugaboopathi and private consultant Ovu Reddy for allegedly receiving the bribe for settlement of bills for a contract to shift utilities, according to the officials.

Ellvarason had allegedly directed Murugaboopathi to use Reddy as a conduit for collection of bribe from the contractor, the officials said. The agency alleged that Murugaboopathi and Reddy collected and paid Rs 2.76 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes to Ellvarason. PTI ABS ABS RDM RDM.

