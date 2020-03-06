Delhi violence: Minister Gopal Rai takes stock of facilities at relief camps in Mustfabad

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday took stock of facilities being provided by the Delhi government at relief camps in Mustfabad for people affected in the last week riots. People staying at a camp in Mustfabad had to face difficulties due to waterlogging following rains.

"The government has provided wooden planks after rains led to waterlogging at the camp on Thursday night," he said. The minister said that about 90 percent of the riot victims have filled up forms for compensation.

Rai said that it has been reported that many riot-affected people are finding it difficult to lodge complaints with police. He said that he has spoken to station house officers and deputy commissioners of police to address the same..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.